UTEP’s Art Alive to host free open house for community members

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Community members are invited by the University of Texas at El Paso to visit campus and get back in touch with UTEP’s public art, museums, and cultural exhibits on Saturday.



The free, family-friendly event “Open House: Celebrating the arts, natural history and culture on campus” is all part of UTEP Arts Alive. Music and complimentary refreshments will be included.



As the community continues to recover from the pandemic, organizers encourage anyone who attends to wear asks and practice social distancing for the safety of all guests.

The dean of the College of Liberal Arts, Denis O’Hearn, Ph.D., said the purpose of the event is to help the community heal after the pandemic.

“We hope people of all ages and all backgrounds will come to our campus and see UTEP as a resource for the whole community,” O’Hearn said. “As a white-haired still-kid who always loved ant farms, I know where I intend to be on June 5.

Below is more information about the exhibits and museums provided by the University:



The Centennial Museum and Chihuahuan Desert Gardens has three exhibits that explore the nature and culture of the Chihuahuan Desert: “Beyond the Borderland: A Look at Chinese and Japanese Objects in El Paso,” “Into the Great White Sands,” and “Tiny Tunnels, Big Connections: Ant Relationships Shape the World.” UTEP alumna and musician Nancy L. Green will perform traditional flute music from the East. The museum – open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – will serve treats and refreshments.

The 2021 Annual Juried UTEP Student Art Exhibition, which consists of 131 pieces representing all media created by 71 undergraduates, is in the Stanlee and Gerald Rubin Center for the Visual Arts. Families also may want to participate in the “Head in the Clouds” self-guided tour of Donald Lipinski’s “Cloud” sculpture in the Schuster roundabout on the south end of campus. The Rubin Center, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., also will offer a free take-home activity. A DJ will provide music and the gallery will offer light refreshments.

The Lhakhang, a cultural exhibit gifted to the people of the United States by the Kingdom of Bhutan, is open for self-guided tours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. People may use the new interactive interpretive guide to enhance their visit to the Lhakhang on the western edge of UTEP’s Centennial Plaza. Augment El Paso recently enhanced two murals inside the Lhakhang that feature the birth of Buddha and the Land of the Thunder Dragon.



