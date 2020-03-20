UTEP students have 10 days to move out of campus housing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students living in dorms on campus received notice from UTEP housing on Tuesday notifying them they had until 5 p.m. March 29th to move out.

UTEP said this was a UT decision that the university had to follow as COVID-19 continues to spread.

“I’m a UTEP student and then they’re making us move out at one of the worst times to have someone move out,” said Michael Nichols a UTEP Sophomore.

Michael is a military veteran from Virginia. He said he has nowhere in El Paso.

“In this situation, you would allow those who don’t have anywhere to go to stay there because you’re forcing people basically out on the streets,” said Michael Nichols.

UTEP said in situations like Michaels, students need to reach out to their residence housing coordinator. However, the university reminds students that every situation is different and not everyone is allowed to stay.

“If a student is not from here and unable to get home then that would probably meet the criteria of them staying here,” said Dr. Catie McCorry-Andalis the Associate Vice President and Dean of Students.

UTEP giving the example of International students who can not return home due to flights or closed borders.

“They will get their housing prorated and refunded that will happen the date they move out so if you moved out today that’s when it will go,” said Dr. McCorry-Andalis

Some students are asking the community to help students who may be struggling.

“We really do want to see even if you are graduated, you’re alumni, your administrative where there is a minor a minor should be there,” said Austin Stephens a UTEP Junior.

UTEP said they are thankful that more than 80% of UTEP students are from El Paso. However, they say they understand this is not an easy situation.

All UTEP classes will be online for the remainder of the semester. This includes laboratory classes and performing arts classes. Although some campus computer labs will be open for students who need them.