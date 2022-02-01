EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The University of Texas at El Paso announced it has once again earned R1 status by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

“It’s really opening opportunities that weren’t there in the past and we’ll continue to do that and try to grow and bring funding to the region and bring opportunity for our students,” UTEP President Heather Wilson said.

UTEP has over $100 million in annual expenditures for research in aerospace, health, cybersecurity, water, border issues, and dozens of other impact areas.

“We have a broad research portfolio, all of our tenure and research faculty are expected to advance knowledge in their fields and that’s an expectation that was set here and reinforced here for decades,” Wilson said.

UTEP is one of 141 R1 universities out of the nearly 4,000 accredited degree-granting institutions in the United States.. UTEP is also one of 19 Hispanic-Serving Institutions to achieve R1 status.

The university first achieved the status in December 2018.

Wilson said this status was also important for the El Paso community where many Hispanic students and families are UTEP graduates.

“UTEP is deeply committed to undergraduate students who grew up in this region and we are one of the best in the region for research that makes is one of the best Hispanic-serving research universities,” Wilson said.

UTEP is the only R1 university in the United States to have continued with a 100% undergraduate student admission rate while it built research excellence. With 83% Hispanic enrollment and 94% minority enrollment, it also has the highest percentage of Hispanic students of any R1 university in the United States.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.