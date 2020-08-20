UTEP discusses COVID-19 safety strategies as first day of classes approaches

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- A major El Paso charitable event that gives back to local non-profits is running virtual this year just like many other events. However, this time it will also get a boost of financial support from a big national organization.

Hundreds of local non-profits have had to find ways to continue raising funds while providing ongoing service to the community. El Paso Giving Day will be a chance to help some of these organizations during tough times.

"With COVID-19, we know that the challenges that the non-profits are facing this year are greater than ever. Many of them have had to cancel in person fundraising events, which makes El Paso Giving Day more important than ever," Tracy Yellen, CEO of the Paso del Norte Community Foundation shared.

El Paso Giving Day is hosted by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation. It will celebrate its 5th anniversary this year virtually. The event encourages the community to donate to local non-profit organizations especially now amid the pandemic.

"From the get go we realized that we were going to have to cancel a lot of our fundraising events. So it meant that we were going to rely heavily on online fundraising and turning our biggest fundraiser NAMI Walks El Paso into a virtual event," Isidro Torres, Director of Outreach and Fundraising with NAMI El Paso told KTSM.

This year, Walmart will award up to $300,000 in matching grants to non-profits participating in El Paso Giving Day.