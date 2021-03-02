UMC opening online vaccine registration at 6 p.m. Tuesday

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — University Medical Center will open one of its remaining online registration events on its website at 6 p.m. Tuesday to accommodate 4,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

People qualified for current vaccination under Texas Department of State Health Services vaccination groups 1A and 1B can do so at www.UMCelpaso.org, as soon as the system opens at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 2 (today).



Group/Category 1A:

First responders and healthcare personnel who are essential to keeping the healthcare system intact



Group/Category 1B:

People 65 years of age and older and those 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition



UMC anticipates all 4,000 vaccination appointments will be exhausted within minutes, closing the registration system immediately upon reaching 4,000 registrants.

UMC also announces it will open its Super Seniors registration portal (**for those 70 and older) and telephone (for those 70 and older) at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 4. There will be 1,000 appointments for Super Seniors available online, and there will be 1,000 Super Senior appointments available via special telephone appointment line at 200-2700. Both the online and phone registration will close when available appointments have been exhausted.



UMC’s community clinics continue to administer vaccines to seniors 65 and older in their patient database as well as to underserved areas throughout El Paso County.

When the consolidated registration system with the City is completed, UMC will likely not have online registration events.

On Friday morning, the city and county announced that the two entities will combine COVID-19 vaccine registration systems to help make it easier for El Pasoans to register and to bring more vaccines to the city.

