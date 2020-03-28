UMC and El Paso Children’s Hospital gifted more than 9k masks by Marathon Petroleum

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — University Medical Center and El Paso Children’s Hospital received a shipment of 9,600 N95 respirator masks donated by Marathon Petroleum Friday afternoon.

Marathon Petroleum (formerly Western Refining), donated 7,800 masks to UMC and 1,800 masks to EPCH as the hospitals prepare for a potential surge in COVID-19 infected patients.

The donation was made possible through the COVID-19 Compassionate Care Fund, a new program set up by UMC Foundation to support healthcare during this crisis.

“This was something our company wanted to do,” said VJ Smith, Government & Public Affairs Manager at Marathon Petroleum in El Paso. “Safety is a top priority for us in the communities where we are privileged to operate. We listened to what our healthcare workers on the front lines said they will need in the coming weeks, and the pandemic plan our company has in place allowed us to be able to make this donation swiftly. We hope this donation will make everyone’s job safer as we all stand together in facing this unprecedented event.”

El Paso based Marathon Petroleum stepped up to support the area hospitals as shortages of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) are reported in hospitals across the country.

“The importance of these masks and the level of safety they provide our nurses, physicians, and other staff cannot be overstated,” said Cindy Stout, EPCH President & CEO. “Marathon Petroleum is a strong and valued member of our El Paso community and I am happy they are standing shoulder to shoulder with us as we continue to provide safe quality care for our community.”

The masks were distributed Friday in accordance with current patient volumes at UMC and EPCH.