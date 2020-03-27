Two YISD schools vandalized including Bel Air High School’s new sports complex

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– A Ysleta Independent School District spokesperson confirmed it experienced two acts of vandalism, one at Bel Air High School and the other at Eastwood High School.

YISD said vendors had been contacted and replacements and repairments were being scheduled.

One of the vandalized sites included Bel Air High School’s new multi-million dollar sports complex, which was already vandalized once before.

As KTSM previously reported, shots fired back in October damaged eight windows of the sports complex.

YISD did not specify how Bel Air and Eastwood high schools were vandalized this time around, however crews were seen working on the repairs to the sports complex on Friday.

The Bel Air High School sports complex cost $32 million to build, which was the final major project of the $430.5 million YISD Bond project, which was approved by voters in November 2015.

Also part of that same bond project, Eastwood High School also faced several renovations recently, including its gymnasium, opening for use in October 2019, and a three-story academic building that opened in January 2019.

YISD did not specify which parts of Eastwood were vandalized.