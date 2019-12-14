Two-year-old diagnosed with leukemia receives private viewing for “Frozen 2”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Two-year-old Aria Chacon absolutely loves Disney’s “Frozen” movie. However, with the opening of the sequel “Frozen 2” Aria and her family feared she wouldn’t be able to see it in theaters.

Aria was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in August 2019. For the past few months, the toddler went through chemotherapy and has regular spinal taps. Her family said she is severely immunosuppressed and needs to stay indoors and away from large crowds of people most of the time.

“Since she’s been diagnosed she hasn’t been able to do a lot of the things she loves to do,” Aria’s father, Tyler Chacon, said.

This includes not being able to see her favorite new movie.

“Aria’s been wanting to go see Frozen 2 but since it’s still in theaters she’s not able to go out into confined spaces due to the immunosuppression of chemotherapy,” Aria’s aunt, Jessica Chacon said.

But with the help of the AMC El Paso 16 theater, the Chacon family was able to make Aria’s dreams come true.

“I wanted to just do something for her around this time so that she won’t have the stress of being sick, so I said well let me call AMC and see what happens,” Jessica Chacon said.

The Chacon family said the AMC manager, Susan, helped set aside a date and time so Aria could watch a private screening with her family at AMC.

The excited “Frozen” super-fan dressed up in her Elsa dress ready to watch the movie.

Courtesy Jessica Chacon

“It’s a lot of burden for the family and for herself so if I could do something that helps to alleviate the pain momentarily then I wanted to do that for them,” Jessica Chacon said.

The family said she is technically now in remission but needs to undergo the final stage of treatments.

“It shook us it was definitely a big surprise especially cause she’s so active, to see something like that was a big shock to our family,” Tyler Chacon said.

Surrounded by her parents, aunts, and a large bucket of popcorn, Aria finally got to see her wish come true.

Courtesy Jessica Chacon

“She’s getting through it very well if you look at her you wouldn’t even know she was sick she handles it so well,” Tyler Chacon said.

The family has a GoFundMe fundraiser set up to help with medical expenses, if you’d like to donate, CLICK HERE.