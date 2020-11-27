Two UTEP students receive scholarships from Sheriff’s Association of Texas

Commander Ryan Urrutia presented the scholarships to Manuel Loya, left, who is studying to earn his Master of Science in Intelligence and National Security, and Lorenzo Leyva, Jr., who is a Multimedia Journalism major.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two students at the University of Texas at El Paso received scholarships from the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas.

Commander Ryan Urrutia presented the scholarships to Manuel Loya, who is studying to earn his Master of Science in Intelligence and National Security, and Lorenzo Leyva, Jr., who is a Multimedia Journalism major.

Loya and Leyva received the academic scholarships on behalf of Sheriff Richard Wiles and the Sheriff’s Association of Texas, which Wiles is a member.

The Sheriffs’ Association of Texas offers scholarships to eligible students pursuing an academic degree at a college or university.

For more information on the scholarships, visit sheriffstx.org/pages?id=19.

