Texas Western Championship 55th Anniversary Special

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The family of a lifelong educator in the Borderland area shares her legacy with KTSM 9 News, after losing her life to a long battle against COVID-19.

For more than 20 years, Dr. Patricia R. Hernandez affected many lives in the education system by advocating for those who struggled due to their backgrounds or income status. Two of her sons said she's always had a big heart for helping people.

"She was getting better. We were very hopeful. We continued to be just optimistic about this outcome, regardless of how long she was in the hospital for," said Vince, son of Dr. Hernandez, "It seemed to us like from one week to the other, she started to have these mishaps every so often where she started to feel like she wasn't getting enough oxygen."

Hernandez was fighting her battle in the hospital against COVID-19 since November 19, 2020. Her family says she went through a rollercoaster of inclines and declines with her progress.