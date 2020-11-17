Turkey Trot officially kicks off

Community

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s time to dust off your running shoes!

The 44th annual YMCA of El Paso’s Turkey Trot officially kicked off on Monday. This year’s event is virtual because of the pandemic. Runners can choose to complete a 5K or a 3K Fun Walk that participants can complete in their neighborhood up until Nov. 28.

Organizers said the Turkey Trot is all about promoting health in the community.

“Have fun with your family and friends in a social distancing, responsible way,” said Bill Coon, an organizer with the event.

To register, visit elpasoymca.org. For questions, please call (915) 584-9622.

