TTUHSC giving away ThinkPads to South-Central residents who complete computer literacy training

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is giving away ThinkPads to South-Central El Paso residents who complete computer literacy training as part of the Foster School of Medicine’s Promotores de Salud/Community Health Workers Program.

The first 150 residents to complete the training are eligible for a ThinkPad. TTUHSC said about 50 residents already began or completed these courses, which are led by the El Paso Health Education and Awareness Team (EP-HEAT).

The Microsoft and LinkedIn Pathway skill training course lasts several hours, but residents can begin during the tutorial event with the assistance of the promotores. Once the residents complete the course and present their certificate, they can keep their ThinkPads.

The training is intended to help families in the 79905 ZIP code improve their computer literacy, increase access to affordable internet and provide upskilling resources for upward employability. The training is also intended to help residents become more comfortable with telemedicine appointments and other health resources.

The first training was held on Saturday and another will be held at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso campus from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 24 at the Medical Sciences Building II, Auditorium Room 1A 103, 210 Rick Francis St.

Anyone interested in starting the courses before the training can email ttuhsc.elpasoheat@gmail.com for information.

