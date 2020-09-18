Traditional dances of Mexico live on in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Folklorico group Valle del Sol is making sure to keep on dancing during the pandemic.

Anita Romero, dance instructor, said they switched lessons to Zoom in April and managed to continue dancing successfully.

She said, even though she is a full time teacher and uses Zoom for class, there is something different about dancing on Zoom that provides her relief after a long day of work.

“Once you’ve been bitten by the ‘folklorico bug’, I don’t think there’s an ointment or anything that works as far as getting rid of it,” joked Romero, explaining how ballet folklorico has been a part of her life since she was little.

Her mother, Maria Romero, founded Valle del Sol 33 years ago and sees no way of stopping.

“Our goal is to bring heritage to life. We wanted to show what we are and what our culture is. It’s such an elaborate culture that we have so many different regions we were able to express through this folkloric dancing,” explained Maria.

Her whole family is a part of the dancing group. With Anita, her son Michael also participates in rehearsals.

He said he was told he would never be able to walk independently when he was younger, but once he started dancing, his walking improved tremendously.

“Being a part of the group and rehearsing was therapeutic in a lot of ways,” he said.

The dancing company has groups with members of all ages where parents and children dance together.

Anita says the moments and memories parents create with their children while dancing is something that will stay with them forever.

At the moment, Valle del Sol is not performing at any public gatherings, but they hope they will be able to soon.

Until then, Maria said they will keep the culture alive, along with what means to them the most – family and sharing what they know.