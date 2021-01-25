Today begins the naming challenge of the new children’s museum

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM-TV) — The design and announcement of the new children’s museum is now in place for El Paso residents, but now a title for it has yet to be determined. Involvement from the community will ultimately decide the name for this prestigious institute of learning for young minds.

The El Paso Community Foundation has always been heavily reliant on rallying support from the local community in terms of participation, so this will have a long lasting impact for future generations. “From the very beginning, the El Paso Community Foundation has been committed to community input, so it is only natural that we want the community to be involved in naming the museum and science center,” said Interim Director Stephanie Otero, Vice President of Operations for the El Paso Community Foundation.

Here is some criteria to consider when choosing titles for the museum:

Step 1 – Think of a name for the new El Paso children’s museum and science center. Names may be inspired by the design and the dynamic exhibit spaces inside. Go to epcmuseum.org to submit ideas — and get some inspiration.

• Step 2 – Record ideas creatively. Songs, dances, videos and drawings are welcome.

• Step 3 – Share ideas on social media using the hashtag #NameTheMuseumChallenge or click here.

The grand prize in naming the museum will be a Lifetime membership as well as other prizes being awarded during the challenge and ends May 1st.

In addition to the exciting possibilities that exist for naming this museum, the design of it is state of the art. The cloud-like design is by the New York office of Norway’s Snohetta, and it’s four-floored themed exhibitions are by Gyroscope Inc., so the interior and exterior design is very innovative. The museum will showcase exhibits related to science, technology, engineering and the arts, so it will be very interactive for children and teenagers alike to immerse themselves in a learning experience while being entertained at the same time.