Timeline: A look back at COVID-19 in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Saturday marks a year when the first positive COVID-19 case was announced in El Paso, so starting a year of uncertainty and change to the Borderland.

According to the Texas Vaccine Dashboard, 98,560 people in El Paso have been fully vaccinated and 170,315 have received at one dose of a COVID vaccine, as of Saturday.

KTSM 9 News took a look back on a year that was forever changed as the coronavirus spread throughout the area, so far claiming 2,244 El Pasoans.

As we approach another spring, there is hope on the horizon that more vaccines will find their way to the Borderland and as more people become eligible to register.

