Timeline: A look back at COVID-19 in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- El Paso's Finest. It's a local store in the heart of the Sun City that showcases the artistic gems engraved in the community and has reached international customers that shop and support a small El Paso business.

When you walk inside the shop, you can find all sorts of artistic merchandise and paintings made by El Paso's very own.

"I just saw it as fun. It was something that I did as a hobby, as fun, to stay entertained, I loved it. But then, as I grew older, I started thinking, 'Man, I see these people that do it for a living. It's got to be so cool to live off your art. To just make art.' That's just what I thought," said local artist Moises Garcia. "Then one day, when I was maybe in high school, I thought, 'Maybe it's something I could do — why not, if others have been able to do it."

Growing up, Garcia became inspired by the beauty of architecture after helping his father build a home in Socorro. He then began developing his skills as an artist, which led him to many opportunities that cater to his passion.

"So I've kind of come to a point where I was able to make a living using both my passions, which is the mathematical aspect of art — the drafting, the illustration and the looser fine art. Painting," Garcia shared. "Teaching is something that I have always enjoyed as well. Being able to show others things that I've learned and the real enjoyment of seeing others grow as artists as well.