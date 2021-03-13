Timeline: A look back at COVID-19 in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Saturday marks a year when the first positive COVID-19 case was announced in El Paso, so starting a year of uncertainty and change to the Borderland.
According to the Texas Vaccine Dashboard, 98,560 people in El Paso have been fully vaccinated and 170,315 have received at one dose of a COVID vaccine, as of Saturday.
KTSM 9 News took a look back on a year that was forever changed as the coronavirus spread throughout the area, so far claiming 2,244 El Pasoans.
- March 13: El Paso has its first presumptive positive coronavirus case
- March 17: Juarez confirms 1st case of COVID-19
- March 20: Dona Ana County man tests positive for COVID-19
- March 23: Gov. Lujan Grisham issues ‘stay at home’ instruction for New Mexico residents
- March 14: Health Department recommends schools stay closed until April 6
- March 24: El Paso officials announce ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order to prevent spread of COVID-19
- April 9: First COVID-19 related death reported in El Paso; 33 new cases reported on Thursday
- April 11: First virus-related death reported in Doña Ana County
- April 23: Face masks now mandated in public in El Paso County; other changes announced
- October 29: El Paso County Judge announces two-week shutdown for non-essential businesses
- Dec. 15: 1st COVID-19 vaccines arrive in El Paso and Las Cruces
- Dec. 16: Five nurses at UMC the first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in El Paso
As we approach another spring, there is hope on the horizon that more vaccines will find their way to the Borderland and as more people become eligible to register.