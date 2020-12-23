Three area churches pay off $2.9 million in medical debt for Borderland residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three area churches helped to clear $2.9 million worth of medical debt for Borderland residents.

Heart for the World and Las Cruces First, two churches in Las Cruces, and Hope city in El Paso, donated the funds to help clear the medical debt for 1,472 households in El Paso and Southern New Mexico counties.

“It is incredible to see three different churches coming together in a year like 2020,” said JT Terrazas, lead Pastor of Hope City Community Church. “So, this was just one way that our churches could say to our communities: we see you, we are here to serve you and we are for you.”

Those whose medical debt was cleared will receive a letter from RIP Medical Debt that will state the following: “We are pleased to inform you that you no longer owe the referenced debt(s) to the provider listed in this letter.”

The debt abolishment was made possible through a partnership with RIP Medical Debt, a charity that buys medical debt and abolishes it.

RIP Medical Debt was found in 2014 by former debt collectors. To date, the charity has helped more than 250,000 people to get rid of more than $600 million in medical debt.

