EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence is growing their cancer treatment facilities by introducing the Comprehensive Cancer Navigation Program, along with implementing the General Cancer Tumor Board, the first of its kind in El Paso.

According to THOP, the program is designed for patients, their families, and their caregivers to easily navigate their cancer needs through all phases. The program was born out of a community need, working to make the cancer journey a less stressful experience for patients and their loved ones.

Being recognized as a Comprehensive Community Cancer program by the Commission on Cancer, According to THOP, implementing the General Cancer Tumor Board is part of its commitment to cancer care. The tumor board brings together a well-rounded group of cancer specialists, who discuss treatment options for cancer patients.

To contact the Cancer Navigation Program call: 915-577-CURE (2873), the program helps with the following:

· Helping connect patients to cancer specialists

· Guiding cancer patients through their medical experience

· Supporting patients through diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship

· Providing emotional and grief support for patients and families

· Offering education, consultation, and advocacy