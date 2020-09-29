There’s still time to fill out your Census form; get help at Census 2020 drive-thru event

FILE – This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. The U.S. Census Bureau has spent much of the past year defending itself against allegations that its duties have been overtaken by politics. With a failed attempt by the Trump administration to add a citizenship question, the hiring of three political appointees with limited experience to top positions, a sped-up schedule and a directive from President Donald Trump to exclude undocumented residents from the process of redrawing congressional districts, the 2020 census has descended into a high-stakes partisan battle. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — To ensure as many El Pasoans as possible fill out their Census questionnaire, a drive-thru event will be held Wednesday at El Paso Community College’s Northwest Campus.

The drive-thru event, located at 6701 S. Desert Blvd., will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and will have Census experts who can answer questions.

EPCC will have tablets with Wi-Fi that respondents can use to fill out the questionnaire without leaving their car.

There will be free ice cream and prize giveaways.

For more information, contact Lorely Ambriz at (915) 831-8886 or lambriz@epcc.com.