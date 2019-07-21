The scoop on National Ice Cream Day deals in El Paso

Community
Posted: / Updated:

(WFLA/KTSM) – Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and what better way to cool down than with some deals and freebies to help celebrate.

Baskin-Robbins: Sign up for Baskin-Robin’s app for the first time and you’ll get served a free regular-sized scoop, which is usually the case at anytime of the year. You can also order Baskin-Robbins delivery through DoorDash to get free delivery on any order of $10 or more.

Dairy Queen:  Deals including buy-one-get-one-free offers are available on the chain’s mobile app to use at participating locations. Limit one offer per person per visit. 

Ice and Pan El Paso: The East El Paso ice cream shop is offering buy-one-get-one-free deals from 12 to 10 p.m.

Insomnia Cookies: Make a purchase, get a free scoop of ice cream.

Johnny Rockets: Get a free milkshake with purchase of an entrée Sunday.

PetSmart: This ice cream freebie is only for dogs. At stores with PetsHotel facilities, dogs can get a free 4-ounce serving of dog-safe ice cream topped with dog biscuit treats Saturday and Sunday, while supplies last.

Wendy’sFor a limited time, get a small Frosty for 50 cents.

Whole Foods Market: Through July 30, Prime members get 35% off all ice cream and novelties.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Radar Link Banner