The scoop on National Ice Cream Day deals in El Paso

(WFLA/KTSM) – Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and what better way to cool down than with some deals and freebies to help celebrate.

Baskin-Robbins: Sign up for Baskin-Robin’s app for the first time and you’ll get served a free regular-sized scoop, which is usually the case at anytime of the year. You can also order Baskin-Robbins delivery through DoorDash to get free delivery on any order of $10 or more.

Dairy Queen: Deals including buy-one-get-one-free offers are available on the chain’s mobile app to use at participating locations. Limit one offer per person per visit.

Ice and Pan El Paso: The East El Paso ice cream shop is offering buy-one-get-one-free deals from 12 to 10 p.m.

Insomnia Cookies: Make a purchase, get a free scoop of ice cream.

Johnny Rockets: Get a free milkshake with purchase of an entrée Sunday.

PetSmart: This ice cream freebie is only for dogs. At stores with PetsHotel facilities, dogs can get a free 4-ounce serving of dog-safe ice cream topped with dog biscuit treats Saturday and Sunday, while supplies last.

Wendy’s: For a limited time, get a small Frosty for 50 cents.

Whole Foods Market: Through July 30, Prime members get 35% off all ice cream and novelties.