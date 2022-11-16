EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During the season of thanks, The Salvation Army will be hosting a Thanksgiving community drive-thru to provide free thanksgiving meals to the local community.

The event will be held on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 4300 E Paisano Drive. The free thanksgiving meal will include turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls, pie and soda. According to the Salvation Army, over 500 Thanksgiving meals have been provided through their community drive-thru.

Anyone interested in receiving a free Thanksgiving meal can pick up their ticket at the front desk at The Salvation Army (4300 E Paisano) from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m.

