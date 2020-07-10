The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso names new General Manager

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Beth A. Parkinson has been named General Manager at The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso.

Parkinson comes to The Outlet Shoppes from Sunland Park Mall in El Paso, where she was the Specialty Leasing Manager for five years. She will assume her new role on Monday, July 13.

“Beth is a welcome addition as GM of The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso,” said David C. Nelson, Senior Vice President at Horizon Group Properties, the owner and manager of The Outlet Shoppes. “Beth has insightful knowledge of the shopping center industry in all areas, including management, operations, leasing, and marketing. In fact, she was the marketing director at The Outlet Shoppes between 2008 and 2013, so to some degree, she’s coming home. And we couldn’t be more thrilled.”

In addition to her time at Sunland Park Mall, Beth also worked at Westfield Shoppingtown Plaza Camino Real in Carlsbad, CA.

“This is a dynamic industry that I love,” said Parkinson. “We have two immediate jobs ahead of us, and that is ensuring all our shoppers feel safe at our open-air shopping environment, and that we are able to welcome shoppers coming from Mexico back to our center just as soon as the bridges reopen. We are also strengthening our already great tenant mix with the recent addition of Tory Burch, and much more to come in the near future.”