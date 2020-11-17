The Great Thanksgiving Giveaway to help feed 1,000 families this Thanksgiving

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — FirstLight Federal Credit Union and The Great Khalid Foundation have partnered to feed 1,000 families this Thanksgiving.

The Great Thanksgiving Giveaway will provide area families in need with everything to make a Thanksgiving meal that can serve up to six people, including turkey, sides and desert.

The giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until food runs out) on Saturday at the FirstLight Administration Building located at 9993 Kenworthy St., El Paso 79924.

“Never before has there been such an overwhelming necessity to rally around those in need within our very own community,” Karl Murphy, FirstLight’s President/CEO. “We are pleased to join The Great Khalid Foundation and area partners to bring some seasonal cheer.”

For more information on how you can help a local family celebrate Thanksgiving, visit www.firstlightfcu.org or make a donation here.

