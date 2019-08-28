The Great Khalid Foundation distributes backpacks to hundreds of El Paso students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 500 El Paso students are starting off the school year with new backpacks thanks to hometown R&B star Khalid.

The Great Khalid Foundation capped off this year’s back-to-school backpack giveaway at Rio Bravo Middle School on Wednesday.

“The fact that they’re getting this from their idol is special to them, and I feel like it gives them a boost for the school year,” Linda Wolfe, Khalid’s mother and the foundation’s executive director, said.

Each backpack contained pencils, crayons, and other essential school supplies.

“I’m really appreciative of it,” Rio Bravo sixth-grader Jairy Moncada said. “It helps me a lot that I feel like someone is supporting me.”

Jairy Moncada

The chosen schools went through an application process and selected based on need.

Earlier this month, 200 students at Northeast El Paso’s Terrace Hills Middle School received backpacks.

“He’s really really nice for giving these backpacks because I have friends that don’t even have backpacks and school supplies, so he’s nice,” Terrace Hills student John Searcy told KTSM.

According to a news release, the Great Khalid Foundation is Khalid’s namesake non-profit organization founded to give back to the families in the El Paso community.

“Through our music education programs, scholarship awards and gift giveaways we are investing in our children and in their future,” the singer has said about the Foundation’s mission.