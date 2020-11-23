Thanksgiving going to the dogs — literally

Local dog treat company cooking up Thanksgiving meals for dogs this year

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This year, Thanksgiving is going to the dogs, and that’s not all bad.

Local dog treat company Double Dog Dare Bakery is offering a Thanksgiving meal just for your furry friend.

The company says the meal is healthy and safe for pets. The plates will include a chicken breast, mashed potatoes, carrots with honey, two pumpkin peanut butter cookies and a pup cake.

Small plates are $5 and large plates are $10. The meals can be delivered across El Paso for an extra fee and must be ordered by Monday to be delivered on Wednesday.

For more information, visit the Double Dog Dare Bakery’s Instagram page at @dddarebakery or email at doubledogdarebakery@gmail.com.

The meals will be appropriate for pets, as many Thanksgiving favorites can pose a danger to dogs, cats and other family pets. The ASPCA suggests these safety tips to consider when including your pets in your holiday meal plans: https://www.aspca.org/pet-care/general-pet-care/thanksgiving-safety-tips.

