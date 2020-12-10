Texas Tech, The Hospitals of Providence host annual Cookies, Cocoa and Holiday Cheer celebration

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso and Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso are teaming up with The Hospitals of Providence to bring some socially distanced holiday cheer this year with its 6th annual Cookies, Cocoa and Holiday Cheer celebration.

The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso at Transmountain and The Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus, 2000 Woodrow Bean Transmountain Dr.

The community is invited to drive through and see Santa’s workshop, Santa and Mrs. Claus, Snowflake Princesses and the Grinch from the comfort and safety of their vehicles. Guests must remain in their vehicles at all times.

Each night, the first 250 vehicles will receive a free goodie bag loaded with cookies, cocoa and coloring books.

The first run of the light show will be streamed live at www.facebook.com/ttuhscep at 6 p.m. Friday.

