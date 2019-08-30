Texas Rescue Patrol rolls out new off-roading emergency vehicle

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local off-roaders can now feel a little more safe while making their way through the dunes thanks to the Texas Rescue Patrol’s new emergency vehicle.

The organization rolled out its new Polaris Ranger this week, aiming to expand its life-saving capabilities at Red Sands and all across the Borderland.

Photo: Texas Rescue Patrol via Facebook

Officials say the vehicle, which can accommodate seven responders and one patient, is the first of its kind in the entire county.

It includes power steering, electrical outlets, ergonomic controls, and emergency equipment donated by Polaris.

“It will cut down our response time because we’re not going to have to worry so much about … (getting) stuck ourselves on a way to a call,” Volunteer Mike O’Connor said.

