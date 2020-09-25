Teaching music to inspire: UTEP music students get a lesson in how music can create lasting change

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — University of Texas at El Paso music students are getting advice that will help them thrive from a music professor that’s changing the way music is being taught.

Mark Rabideau, associate dean for Academic and Faculty Affairs, College of Arts & Media at the University of Colorado Denver, helps promote new ways of looking at music, with an emphasis on music’s effects on society.

He told KTSM 9 News that music plays a role in creating an anti-racist society and profession.

The business of music, Rabideau said, is still preparing musicians today in the same way that it has been preparing graduating musicians as in the 1950s. That needs to change, he said.

“It really is about preparing them to think more creatively about investing in a future that allows them to function in the kind of economy that we have today,” Rabideau said.

He added that music has always had a place in communities to empower and strengthen people to fight for what is right.

