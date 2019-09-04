Take your dog swimming in Northeast El Paso this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Parks and Recreation Department is inviting your pooch to close out the dog days of summer with a splash.

The department is hosting its annual Doggie Swimming Day at Nations Tobin Pool in Northeast El Paso this weekend.

According to a news release, the annual event allows dogs to play in the pool before it’s drained for the fall and winter months.

Pet-friendly vendors will be in attendance and contests for the best swimsuit, dog paddle, and dog splash will be held.

El Paso Animal Services will also provide free microchips for the first 50 pets, and the Animal Rescue League will offer free on-site pet adoptions.

Pet owners interested in attending Doggie Swimming Day must pay $2 per dog and bring paper copies of their dog’s shot records with current rabies, distemper, and parvo information.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Nations Tobin Pool located at 8831 Railroad.

For more information, click HERE or call the Parks and Recreation Department at (915) 212-0397.