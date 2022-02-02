EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many El Paso bus riders will need to soon plan different routes, as Sun Metro is temporarily suspending five routes across the city, citing COVID-19 issues.

Ellen Smyth, Sun Metro Managing Director, told KTSM the bottom line is “there aren’t enough drivers.”

“We don’t like cutting routes, we don’t want to cut them but we are in a position where we have to, it’s either cut them in an orderly fashion or have the system fail unexpectedly,” Smyth said.

Smyth presented El Paso City Council on Tuesday with an update on the department and the plan to suspend five routes. Those include:

Route 11- Mesita

Route 17- Three Hills NW EPCC

Route 20- Sunland Park Circulator

Route 41- Northgate/VA Clinic

Route 82 Mission Valley at Pasodale

“The alternative is not to run at all because we are going to have a catastrophic breakdown so I’m trying to keep the system healthy so we can service the needs and if takes a little longer I apologize for that,” Smyth said.

A KTSM viewer emailed their concerns regarding Route 41. The viewer wrote:

“It has been brought to my attention that one of the 2 routes that usually serves the VA Hospital in El Paso is being terminated (route 41).

The second route (36)has been altered and will cause veterans to have an unnecessary longer commute. There is no good reason that sun metro has for doing this. Please if you can bring light to this story. Hopefully it will force sun metro to right their wrong.”

Smyth said those affected by route 41 need to take an alternate route to the VA.

“You would take the 36 from the downtown transit or if you are at Northgate you will take Brio from Dyer at the Walmart then change buses to the 36,” Smyth said.

Smyth said as the Omicron variant spreads in El Paso, more Sun Metro drivers are calling out sick and others are facing overtime and burnout.

“Rather than having a driver not show up and you’re just standing there it’s better to take a proactive approach and have a systematic plan on which routes we shut down,” Smyth said.

Smyth said Sun Metro has a total of 326 positions with 51 full-time and 18 part-time vacancies. She said the department needs about 70 more drivers to run all routes.

Sun Metro also plans to open a new Montana stop that will require another 13 drivers.

“We can’t put new services out there if we’re not reliable,” Smyth said.

There is not a set timeline on how long the routes will be suspended, according to Smyth. She said it depends on the state of the department and COVID-19 cases in the city.

Sun Metro has about 116 pending applications, Smyth said. However, it’s a long training process to get them out on the road.

El Paso City Council representatives expressed their concerns as Sun Metro presented their plan. District 2 Rep. Alexsandra Annello said it was important to not pause routes across the city.

“I’m sure more on the chopping block but these are significant parts of the city you cannot now access via public transportation and it’s very concerning,” Annello said.

District 1 Rep. Peter Svarzbien questioned why the process to suspend the routes will take three weeks. Smyth said that was the soonest Sun Metro could do it and give bus riders time to plan their routes.

“My concern is that by 3 weeks there’s going to be a decline of Omicron and then we need a discussion about when to start these up,” Svarzbien said.

Smyth said if anyone cannot access their locations due to the changes, to call Sun Metro customer service at 915-212-3333 for assistance.

“We don’t want to leave anyone behind so if you are transit-dependent please call us so we can work on a plan with you,” Smyth said.

