Sun City Express train gears up at Winterfest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — All aboard The El Paso Locomotive FC Sun City Express train. The train is another attraction that’s in full gear at Winterfest.

The train has seating for the whole family and you also have the chance to meet locomotive soccer players.

“I think it’s a great way to get out to the community, them getting to know me and get to know the locomotive which is the biggest part about all of this,” said Locomotive FC player, Omar Salgado.

Hours of operation are Friday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $2 and the train departs every 15 minutes.

The Locomotive is located in the pedestrian pathway, between the El Paso Convention Center and Southwest University Park.