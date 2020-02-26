Summer Teen Academy for FBI accepting applications

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The FBI in Albuquerque invites any high school juniors and seniors to apply for the agency’s Teen Academy.

The academy will be held June 8 to 12 and will allow teens the opportunity to get a peek into the inner workings of today’s FBI.

According to a release, FBI Special Agents and support personnel will provide lively presentations on a range of timely topics including terrorism, cybersecurity, public corruption, evidence handling, SWAT, and the day-to-day operations in a typical FBI office.

Photo from last year’s FBI Teen Academy class.

“The Teen Academy is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see if you could be the special agent of your dreams,” said Gaby, who went through the class last year, in a release. “It has not only introduced me to peers that share the same passion and drive to make a difference, but it has also introduced me into a world that is much more than a government agency; it is a family that works for the betterment of the community.”

Officials say students accepted will be expected to attend all activities during the duration of the program, which will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day.

Students will also be required to be punctual, show professional behavior, and dress appropriately.

According to the release, students also will have an opportunity to try the FBI Special Agent Physical Fitness Test (https://fbijobs.gov/career-paths/special-agents/physical-requirements).

Applications can be requested by writing to aq.outreach@fbi.gov or calling (505) 889-1330.