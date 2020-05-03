STTE Foundation donates laptops to El Pasoans in need

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A local non-profit organization is helping families in need by donating laptops.

The STTE Foundation made a donation of 15 laptops Saturday morning, one per family, to those most in need. The laptops were purchased with donation funds from Wester Tech and other private donors.

The Executive Director of the non-profit says there’s a significant need for devices as many El Pasoans are now working remotely.

“With parents and families all having to work from home remotely, that’s a strain on the household. Even if there’s just one device, it’s not enough. So we want to be able to ease people’s minds by giving them a device, so that they could do their homework and course work remotely and also their parents aren’t interfering with the device time,” said Joseph Sapien, Executive Director of STTE Foundation.

Those who received laptops sent online submissions and were selected. The non-profit says it hopes to do more initiatives like this in the future.