EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Strike Out! Child Abuse Bowling Fundraiser for the Child Crisis Center of El Paso is back.

The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 at Bowl El Paso, 1114 Pellicano Dr.

The cost is $40 for an individual and $210 for a team goes directly to help services provided by the Child Crisis Center, including a nursery emergency shelter for abused and neglected children. You can register at by clicking here.