Staying Financial Healthy

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Open for Take-Out
Top Stories
Local Korean War Veteran making masks for medical professionals with ‘Angels of El Paso’
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump, White House coronavirus task force plan Wednesday briefing
Video
Top Stories
New Mexico announces 139 new cases, 7 in Dona Ana County
El Paso Police name man killed last week in fiery crash on Wedgewood
Video
Unusual symptoms emerge as COVID-19 sweeps the country
WATCH NOW: Gov. Lujan Grisham, state officials to provide COVID-19 update
Video
Weather
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Wednesday Weather on the go: Fire Weather Watch today, near record highs in sight
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: More windy days ahead
Top Stories
Tuesday Weather on the go: Winds return today, first possible day in the 90s soon
Exclusive 9 day forecast: 90 degree weather and near record heat expected
Video
Here comes the heat: 90 degree weather expected in El Paso this week
Video
Monday Weather on the go: Quiet day today, more winds & possible first day in the 90s this week
Traffic
Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
NFL Draft
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
Top Stories
UTEP picks up Sjolund, Division I transfer out of Georgia Tech
Top Stories
Minor League Baseball prepared to accept cut to 120 affiliates
Video
Top Stories
Anthony tabs Lewis as next head football coach
Video
Montez gaining interest ahead of 2020 NFL Draft
Video
WATCH – Silver Star Nation: Pre-Draft Special
Video
Collegiate athletic departments banking on football revenue money
Video
Community
Hand washing- Fact or Fiction
GECU Money Smart Monday
Hidden History
El Paso Proud
Let’s Cook El Paso
Get Moving
Wellness Wednesday
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
EPISD Daily Pledge
KTSM Contests
Past Contest Winners
Top Stories
Local Korean War Veteran making masks for medical professionals with ‘Angels of El Paso’
Top Stories
Staying Financial Healthy
City of El Paso reviews Butterfield Trail Golf Course buyout proposal, could be a “lengthy process”
Video
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger deliver meals to residents at Tropicana properties
Video
“THISday” by author Philip Gabbard featured on KTSM9 news
Video
Let’s Cook to Go
Live From Your Living Room
9 Stream Video
Worship on the Web
EHN Daily Video
Studio 9
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Staying Financial Healthy
Community
Posted:
Apr 22, 2020 / 03:23 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Apr 22, 2020 / 03:23 PM MDT