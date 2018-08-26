Star Wars fans dress up to visit El Paso Children's Hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - From a galaxy far, far away to El Paso, a couple of Star Wars fans dressed up to pay a special visit to patients at El Paso Children's Hospital.

The pair says they love combining their passion for the hit film series with community service, and couldn't think of a better way to spend their Saturday.

"It's a blast," Mariah Docksteader said. "It brightens our day that we're brightening their day, and it makes us happy to be able to serve our community."

The duo was also joined by Bella, a pet therapy dog.

