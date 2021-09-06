St. Anthony Seminary Bazaar underway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An annual tradition is underway and Monday is your last chance to take advantage.

The St. Anthony Seminary bazaar is happening this weekend and is offering drive-through gorditas and enchiladas again this year.

The event is set up tp raise money to support the seminary school and is the only fundraiser that the seminary holds, which makes the event especially vital for the school.

The popular gorditas and enchiladas can be purchased at the following two locations:

St. Anthony’s Seminary, 4601 Hastings Dr., El Paso, TX 79903

St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 5750 Doniphan Dr., El Paso, TX 79932

Aguas frescas are also being offered. The bazaar will be happening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

