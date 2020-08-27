Sports memorabilia auction and raffle benefits UMC and El Paso Children’s hospitals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The University Medical Center (UMC) and El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation’s Volunteer Corp are holding a sports memorabilia auction.

There are 13 items that you can bid on, including an autographed and framed Aaron Jones poster, an autographed Cinta de Oro (formerly Sin Cara of WWE) mask, an autographed and framed Shaquille O’Neal basketball, a basketball autographed by Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway and a Joe Montana-signed football. Other items are family-oriented packages.

The auction closes at 6 p.m. Thursday. To see the items, visit https://app.elevatedfundraising.com/auction/rA1er/items or text “BID” to 915-301-8482.

A separate virtual raffle is also being held, featuring a Willie Mays-autographed baseball bat and $40 gift card to Academy Sport + Outdoors. To purchase your raffle tickets, text RAFFLE to 915-301-8482, or go to https://app.elevatedfundraising.com/enroll/raffle/rEqlr

“We’re just trying to come up with different ways to help raise money for the foundation and continue to make a difference at both hospitals and this is just a different way of doing it,” said Estela Casas, executive director of the UMC Foundation and the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Carolyn Williams, El Paso Children’s foundation Volunteer Corps program manager, said every penny donated will go toward the purchase of equipment for both hospitals.

