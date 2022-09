The 2022 Expo MRO will be held from October 12th through the 14th in Complejo Polanco, Juarez. Expo MRO is the largest exhibition in Northern Mexico and is touted as the best connection between industrial suppliers and the great maquiladora industry.

Reserve your booth space today to exhibit your latest products alongside three hundred exhibitors and to over six thousand visitors.

For more information and to register, visit https://expo-mro.com/.