Socorro PD searching for missing teen

Community

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Police Department is looking for a teen who has been missing since Oct. 9.

Police said that 15-year-old Ruby Ruvalcaba was last seen at a residence at 2 p.m. on Oct. 9. It is believed that Ruvalcaba is staying with family in El Paso.

She was possibly last seen wearing light grey tight pants with a black jacket and checkered shoes.

She is described as approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has a light skin complexion, straight brown shoulder-length hair, brown eyes. Ruvalcaba has a medium build.

If you see Ruvalcaba or have information on her whereabouts, call the Socorro Police Department at (915) 858-6985.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Fabens ISD suspends athletics due to rising COIVD-19 cases

Indigenous Peoples's Day

El Paso nurse who recovered from COVID-19 shocked at rising hospitalization numbers

Unsolved Murder: Chet Woodward

Private league teams sound off on health department recommendation to suspend city league games

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Live Radar Link Banner