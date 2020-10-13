Socorro PD searching for missing teen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Police Department is looking for a teen who has been missing since Oct. 9.

Police said that 15-year-old Ruby Ruvalcaba was last seen at a residence at 2 p.m. on Oct. 9. It is believed that Ruvalcaba is staying with family in El Paso.

She was possibly last seen wearing light grey tight pants with a black jacket and checkered shoes.

She is described as approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has a light skin complexion, straight brown shoulder-length hair, brown eyes. Ruvalcaba has a medium build.

If you see Ruvalcaba or have information on her whereabouts, call the Socorro Police Department at (915) 858-6985.