Socorro ISD honored with 12 awards from national association

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Independent School District’s Public Relations department received three awards from the National School Public Relations Association for its communication and public relations work.

The awards honor the district’s communication campaigns, special events, publications and digital media campaigns from the 2020-2021 school year, including:

Golden Achievement

Socorro ISD COVID-19 Communication Campaign

2020 Socorro ISD Teacher of the Year Virtual Announcement

2020 Team SISD Graduation in the Time of COVID

Award of Excellence

Socorro ISD 2018-2019 Annual Report (annual report)

Team SISD Seize Your Opportunity Campaign (branding/image package)

Team SISD Class of 2020 – Military Connect Graduation Highlight (video produced in-house)

Award of Merit

SISD Athletic/Fine Arts Posters (special purpose publication)

Seize Your Opportunity Commercial (video produced in-house)

Socorro ISD Dr. Espinoza’s Spotlight – Eastlake Combo School (video produced in-house)

Keep SISD Safe – A message from your school mascots (video produced in-house)

Honorable Mention

Socorro ISD Employee Health Clinic Logo (branding/image package)

“How a low-income school district in El Paso used year-round school to achieve top marks” (excellence in writing)

The NSPRA annual awards program recognizes school district communications teams from across the U.S. for outstanding and strategic work in educational communications, publications, and multimedia.

