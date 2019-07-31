Small El Paso business locks in multi-million dollar contract

A small local business locked in a multi-million dollar contract for Naval Bases in San Diego.



It was secured with the help of one of the top minority business centers in the country, right here in El Paso.



The Saucedo Company is a small El Paso business that provides locksmith and security services.



“We’ve been in business for 102 years, but to start getting contracts that are at the 7 figure level, is something that is truly remarkable and it’s really going to allow us to really scale and grow our brand nationally,” David Saucedo, Vice President of the Saucedo Company shared.



That seven figure level? $2.3 million.

“A contract of this size, that we’re just a small business in El Paso, we’re able and capable of servicing major customers across the country. I’m not alone. There’s many many small businesses and I think we have that special El Paso spirit and ruggedness to find success outside of this market place,” Saucedo said.



The company was awarded a $2.3 million to provide services to Naval Base San Diego, Naval Base Coronado, and Naval Base Point Loma all in the San Diego area.

“It allows him to grow and expand his company, use his services, and know that he’s locally based, all that comes back to El Paso,” Cindy Ramos Davidson, CEO of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce told KTSM.

Saucedo said his company secured the deal with the help from the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and its Minority Business Center.



The center offers services that help minority businesses to generate funding and contract opportunities.



“It is an asset unlike any other and even consistently right? One of the top MBDA centers in the country. That’s here in El Paso and people need to take advantage of that,” Saucedo said.



According to the CEO of the Hispanic Chamber, Saucedo utilized all services to better position himself to compete for the contract.

“It takes a lot of hard work. Awful lot of sweat equity. But if you’re determined, you stick with it, work with us, let us guide and help you, it can pay off big. And look it did with David. So that’s very exciting,” Ramos-Davidson shared.



Saucedo shared that the company has a footprint as far as Omaha, Nebraska all the way down to San Diego. He said the company plans to continue growing from this point on.