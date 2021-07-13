SISD, Lions Club partner to help parents with school uniform swap

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Raising a child is rewarding, but expensive.

That’s why local chapters of the Lions Club are partnering with the Socorro Independent School District for a school uniform swap from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Eastlake High School, 13000 Emerald Pass.

Parents can receive a credit slip for clean, used uniforms or donate outgrown uniforms to other students during the swap.

If parents want first choice in school uniforms, they can drop off uniforms now at the following locations (vouchers will go first):

National Self Storage, 10560 N. Loop Dr.

Xtreme Core Fitness, 125 N. Kenazo Ave. Ste I

National Self Storage, 7620 N. Loop Dr.

Progressive, 11930 Vista Del Sol, Ste A

Liberty Tax, 700 N. Zaragoza Ste AB

Farmers Insurance Elizabeth Correa Agency, 14200 Ashford St. Ste A-1

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, middle-income parents spend about $12,980 annually per child for food, shelter and other necessities to raise a child through age 17.

