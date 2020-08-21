SISD adjusts meal service times starting Aug. 24

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District is adjusting the meal service time beginning Monday, August 24.

SISD officials said the adjusted times will now be from 7 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at schools in the district.

According to a news release, breakfast and lunch can be picked up at the same time via the same drive-through/walk-up procedures that were used during the summer meal service.

SISD said parents can pick up meals for their students enrolled in SISD schools at any campus serving meals in the district. However, SISD student enrollment will be verified first by Child Nutrition staff and parents must select one campus as their home campus for meal pick-up.

Parents of students with special dietary needs approved in the 2019-20 school year must pick up meals at the school where the student is enrolled to ensure health/safety of students, SISD officials said.

Breakfast will be provided for free for all SISD students, officials said.

Students will be charged for lunch according to their qualified rate: free, reduced, or paid, which is based on their application for free and reduced-price meals, officials said.

One breakfast/lunch will be served per student per day. If a duplicate meal is taken, the student account will be charged a la carte pricing.

Breakfast and lunch will be available for pick up at all SISD schools with the exception of:

Mission Early College High School – Mission Early College students can pick up their meals at Eastlake High School.

Montwood High School – Montwood High School students can pick up their meals at Helen Ball Elementary.

Options High School – Options High School students can pick up their meals at Americas High School.

Combo schools will provide meals on one side only at:

Elfida P. Chavez Elementary School

Lujan-Chavez Elementary School

Sgt. Roberto Ituarte Elementary School

Capt. Walter E. Clarke Middle School

SSG. Manuel R. Puentes Middle School.

Escontrias Elementary for Escontrias Early Childhood Center

Child Nutrition Services employees will place the meals in trunks or back seats of vehicles in order to maintain social distancing measures. Please note the following guidelines/notes:

Parents are asked to remain in vehicle and open the trunk or back of vehicle.

If in a truck or SUV, where back cannot be opened, CNS employees will provide the meal on a tray to lessen unnecessary contact or the meal can be placed in the back seat if unoccupied.

If possible, parents are asked to please place a box or bin in their trunk, which will help hold the meal bags upright and keep the integrity of the meal.

According to state/federal guidelines, parents can pick up meals without having to bring their children to the pickup sites. Parents must present one of the following for their student:

Official letter/email from school listing children enrolled at the campus

Student ID number

Student ID cards

All students enrolled at 26 participating Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) campuses will receive all meals for free.

Students at these schools do not need to fill out the meal application for free and reduced lunch.

CEP schools include Benito Martinez, Campestre, Rojas, Elfida P. Chavez, Escontrias, H.D. Hilley, Hueco, Hurshel Antwine, KEYS Elementary, Mission Ridge, Myrtle Cooper, O’Shea Keleher, Purple Heart, Sgt. Jose F. Carrasco, Sierra Vista, and Vista del Sol elementary schools; Desert Wind, Ernesto Serna, Bill Sybert, and Jane A. Hambric K-8 schools; Capt. Walter E. Clarke, Salvador H. Sanchez and Socorro middle schools; KEYS Academy, Options High School, and Escontrias Early Childhood Center.

Lunch prices for the 2020-21 school year for grades Pre-K through fifth (PK-5) will be $2.10 and $2.45 for grades sixth through 12th, officials said.

Students may qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on their application for free and reduced lunch, which is available at www.sisd.net/mealapplication.

The reduced price for lunch is 40 cents.