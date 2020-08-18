Single mom with cancer asking for community’s help

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Guadalupe Zambrano is a 29-year-old single mom of four with terminal colon cancer and she needs help to give a home to her family.

Zambrano cannot work and doesn’t have medical insurance, so she has to pay for her medication and treatments out of pocket.

She is a mother of two sons, an 8-year-old and a 15-year-old, and two daughters, an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old.

They live in a small house in Fabens that Zambrano is currently renting, but this extra expense is making life more difficult.

She recently bought a trailer in Tornillo, but she and her family can’t live in it because it needs a lot of repairs.

Guadalupe’s trailer in Tornillo, TX

Zambrano also doesn’t have the means to move the trailer from Tornillo to a lot in Fabens, so she’s asking the community to help.

Earlier in August, she reached out to Dame La Mano, a nonprofit homeless shelter that helps women facing abuse and homelessness.

Rosa Herman, director of Dame La Mano, says they were happy to help Guadalupe.

”We posted her story — there was about 200,000 views on her case, they responded well,” said Herman, explaining how the community saw Zambrano’s need on Facebook and helped out.

Dame La Mano Facebook post gained some attention to Guadalupe’s situation.

Herman pointed out that the shelter also needs donations, such as cleaning supplies and clothes for women and children. She adds that they provide housing for up to two years, helping women to become self-sufficient.

Zambrano received money donations on her Go Fund Me fundraiser and appliances such as a washer and a dryer from people seeing her post on Dame La Mano’s Facebook page.

Her Go Fund Me gathered more than $16,000, even though she asked for less.

The money will go toward her medication, treatments and four-inch colostomy bags that she needs. She explained her treatments will slow the growth of her tumors and help her stay with her children longer to watch them grow.

Inside of Guadalupe’s trailer

Her trailer in Tornillo is her other fundraising goal, she wants to give a safe home to her children so they wouldn’t have to worry about paying rent.

If you have clothes, cleaning supplies, non-perishable item or four-inch colostomy bags that Zambrano needs, you can drop them off at Dame La Mano, addressed to Guadalupe. Monetary donations be made on her Go Fund Me page.