EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As thousands of El Pasoans and Borderland residents observe social distancing and the stay at home order, they’re learning new ways to brighten their day.

One of the national trends is sidewalk art, so neighbors walking to get their daily exercise will have their days brightened. KTSM wanted to see our viewers’ art skills, so we set out to find some of the best chalk art in El Paso.