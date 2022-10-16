EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and its Explorer program are hosting another haunted house for this Halloween season.

The haunted house, located at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters at 3850 Justice Dr., opened this weekend.

The haunted house will be open from 7 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 and 31.

The entry fee is $10. Proceeds benefit the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post 2005.

Information: Sgt. Adrian Gonzales, (915) 342-2409.

