Share the Love Holiday Telethon on KTSM on Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The pandemic has put the world on pause, but the children of El Paso still need your help.

Help us share the love and joy this holiday season by supporting children in need through donations. Whether it buys new equipment or a toy that’ll bring a bright smile to their face your generous donation can change the lives of young patients.

KTSM 9 News will be airing the Share the Love & Joy Holiday telethon in support of El Paso Children’s hospital at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Stay virtually connected and give the love and support of our children in need. For more information, visit elpasochildrens.org/share-the-love.

