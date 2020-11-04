Services set for avid motorcyclist killed in Northeast crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Services are scheduled for Saturday for Eartha Jean Jones, an avid motorcyclist who died in a Northeast crash on Thursday, according to the El Paso Motorcycle Coalition.

Visitation will start at 10 a.m. at San Jose Funeral Home at 10950 Pellicano Dr. A memorial service will start at 1 p.m. Riders interested in escorting the family must arrive by 8:45 at the 7-11/Alcon Gas Station, 5020 Sean Haggerty Dr., with kickstands up at 9 a.m.

Jones, 63, was a member of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club (MC). The Black-majority motorcycle club celebrates in rides benefiting Wreaths Across America, the Child Crisis Center and the Annual Feed the Homeless program. Most recently, the club held a Ride for Justice rally during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement over the summer to bring attention to Black issues in our community.

Jones died Thursday night after she was ejected from her 2018 Can-Am Spyder motorcycle in Northeast El Paso.

