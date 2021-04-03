Scenic Sunday’s at Scenic Drive changes time for Spring and Summer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Every Sunday morning pedestrians can be seen walking, running, cycling, and skateboarding along with scenic drives without worrying about the vehicle traffic.

However, the Parks and Recreation Department is changing the hours it will be available to pedestrians.

Starting on Sunday, April 4, the area will be open to pedestrians from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and this will continue for the remainder of spring and into the summer months.

If you choose to take part in Scenic Sunday’s the city reminds you to wear a face covering and social distance.

For more information about Scenic Sundays go to www.elpasotexas.gov/parks-and-recreation.

