Saturday is Buy El Paso Day

Buy El Paso Day is Saturday, December 5, and you can safely show other shoppers just how committed you are to our community for free!

“Buy El Paso Day kicks off the holiday shopping season which will be critical for small businesses in El Paso, many of which have endured and innovated to survive a year which has been full of unprecedented challenges,” said Marybeth Stevens, president of Better Business Bureau Paso del Norte. “As we have since the beginning of the Buy El Paso campaign, it’s also critically important that we continue to highlight, support and celebrate local businesses which have committed to serving you safely.”

On Buy El Paso Day, just make a purchase in any amount from a restaurant or retail business in the directory at BuyEP.org. All of them have taken the City of El Paso’s Pledge to Safety and many of them are offering curbside pick-up or online ordering. While supplies last, you’ll get a free, limited edition Mercado Bag with your in-person purchase.

“Showing off your support for local businesses never goes out of style,” Stevens said. “Small businesses across the country are facing a long road to economic recovery and these bags will allow you to show your commitment local businesses for years to come.”

Also on December 5, subscribers to El Paso Inc. will receive a free Buy El Paso Holiday Gift Guide with their printed edition of the weekly business journal. Limited editions of the gift guide will also be available at other small businesses.

Better Business Bureau Paso del Norte has helped small businesses throughout the pandemic with technical assistance in transitioning to online sales and the creations of a central clearinghouse of small business resources at EPBusinessStrong.org.

Buy El Paso, El Paso Business Strong and the E-Commerce Technical Assistance Program are brought to you by BBB Paso del Norte using federal CARES Act funds allocated by the City of El Paso.